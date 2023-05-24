Truck explodes into flames, burns nearby cars in the Bronx

By Web staff

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) — A truck carrying propane and epoxy went up in flames in the Bronx and the blaze was so intense that some subway service was disrupted.

The flames broke out sometime around 6 a.m. between Light and Conner streets on Dyre Avenue.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene in Eastchester that showed the charred truck. Citizen App video captured the flames raging as the fire spread to several parked cars.

FDNY doused several surrounding buildings and vehicles with water to prevent them from catching fire and the fire was knocked down by 6:30 a.m.

“We were on an all-hands assignment which is about 60 fire and EMS personnel, four hose lines total which is pretty unique and one of the hose lines happened to be a foam hose line, which we use for flammable liquids due to the epoxy which doesn’t get done very often, so it was a pretty unique fire,” said Deputy Chief Ken Scanlon, FDNY.

Fire officials said they believe the fire could have been due to a mechanical issue in the truck, but the exact cause is still being determined.

The box truck is owned by Statewide Striping Corporation, a pavement marking installer based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Bob Wilson, co-owner of Statewide Striping Corporation, said the truck was heading to a “job” but would not go into specifics.

Statewide Striping Corporation released a statement saying, “We are glad fire department responded quickly, our driver is safe and no one was injured.”

Number 5 service was stopped due between East 180th Street and Eastchester-Dyre Avenue on Wednesday morning but subway service resumed about an hour later with some delays.

