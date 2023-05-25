College student misses graduation to give birth, so hospital staff throws impromptu ceremony

By Eyewitness News

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) — One Montclair State University graduate missed her graduation ceremony Tuesday because she was in the hospital.

Kianda Wilchcombe gave birth two weeks earlier than expected, so she missed out on all the graduation festivities.

As such, the maternity staff at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center brought the celebration to her.

Wilchcome’s family, including her 1-year-old daughter and her newborn, Novi Lyn, were in attendance.

She graduated from Montclair State University with a degree in biochemistry.

