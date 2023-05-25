Dog stolen from woman at gunpoint on Northwest Side, police say

By JERAMIE BIZZLE

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Police are investigating after a woman had her dog stolen at gunpoint on the city’s Northwest Side Wednesday evening.

Police said around 7:44 p.m., the woman, 64, was walking her French bulldog in Dunham Park, in the 5800 block of West Giddings Street in the Portage Park neighborhood, when an unknown suspect approached her from behind, displayed a firearm, and demanded her dog.

A struggle ensued in which the victim was struck and fell to the ground.

The suspect took the dog and fled eastbound, police said.

The victim was taken to Community First Medical Center with minor injuries.

Friends of the victim posted about the stolen dog, Peppa, on the Ring Neighbors app, saying the woman also was approached last week, when a woman demanded her dog.

No arrests were made.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.