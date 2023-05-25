Only on 13: Sole survivor of accused Davis serial killer shares story for the first time since release from hospital

By ASHLEY SHARP

DAVIS, California (KOVR) — For the first time since being released from the hospital two weeks ago, the only surviving victim in a series of serial stabbings in Davis shares her story.

“Every time it comes out of my mouth, it’s weird to say. I was the third victim of the Davis serial killer,” said Kimberlee Guillory, 64, who told CBS13 she is shocked she survived the attack.

The man accused, Carlos Dominguez, was taken into police custody two days after this final attack and now facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

It’s a story of tragedy and hope as Guillory now looks to the future, grateful and determined.

The night of the attack Guillory was getting ready to go to sleep in her tent at a homeless encampment in Davis at 2nd and L streets, scrolling on her phone when real life turned to a scene you might see in a movie.

“He came down with the knife and slit the tent open and started stabbing me,” said Guillory. “I was afraid I was gonna die.”

Moments later she screamed out. Feeling blood gushing, she collapsed on the ground. She says her friends ran to help, stopping Dominguez mid-attack. He is accused of stabbing Guillory twice.

“I still have nightmares about it and I probably will for a long time,” she said.

Her little dog, Toby, who has been by her side for more than a decade, also came to her defense, barking and trying to bite Dominguez.

She feels he was lurking nearby, watching and waiting for her to go to sleep.

“It happened so quickly, I didn’t even realize I had been stabbed at first. I thought he was punching me,” said Guillory.

Guillory doesn’t remember being loaded into the ambulance, but her first memory after the attack is waking up in the hospital after emergency surgery.

It would take days for her to fully come to terms with what happened and process the news of an arrest.

The timeline Guillory was attacked on May 1. Two days later, on May 3, Davis police took a suspect into custody who matched the description of the man believed to be responsible for the three stabbings, all happening just two days apart over the span of one week.

Dominguez was officially arrested and charged the next day, on May 4. He was detained at Sycamore Park, which was the site of the second stabbing that killed UC Davis student, Karim Abou Najm, on Saturday, April 29.

“I’m thinking he went there to find another victim,” Guillory told CBS13, grateful dozens of Davis community members called police reporting seeing him at the park.

The first victim, David Breaux, was known as the “Compassion Guy” in Davis. He was found dead on April 27, stabbed in Central Park.

“Unfortunately, we can’t bring them back. But I’m going to make sure if I can, he doesn’t ever get a chance to do it again. Unfortunately, that’s not going to help the other two but I will be the last one,” said Guillory.

A tearful reunion Wednesday, Guillory was finally able to reunite with the friends that she believes saved her life.

“I’ve been wanting them to know how grateful I am because without them, I wouldn’t be here. I really wouldn’t,” Guillory said through tears.

At Central Park, she hugged and laughed with the three people who were sleeping in the tents beside her the night of the attack. Tears were shed and smiles were shared as each person reflected on that night for the first time.

“He would not have stopped. He’d have kept stabbing me like he did the other two,” Guillory said. “I can’t thank them enough.”

Guillory said her friends restrained Dominguez while he was stabbing her. He then ran off as they called 911 for help.

A new lease on life Guillory now lives each day filled with gratitude. She said the Davis community has been her strength in a time when she had none.

“I was just amazed. These people don’t even know me,” Guillory said.

Almost $60,000 has been raised in an online fundraiser to help her find permanent housing.

“Hopefully a place to live, and not have to ever worry about being out on the street again,” said Guillory, who is being temporarily housed at an undisclosed, but safe, location.

Guillory said she became homeless after her daughter, who she was caring for at the time, died of pancreatic cancer in 2020. After her death, she was evicted days later from the home they were living in.

Since then, and after exhausting all options, she’s been unable to secure housing and has been living unhoused in West Sacramento and Davis.

Her hope is to buy a car and a mobile home, something she can’t yet afford but is working to make happen through the generous donations of the community.

“It’s more money than I’ve ever had in my life,” said Guillory.

For now, she looks forward to soon being housed and moving forward.

She finds joy in seeing the community of Davis no longer on edge, as she watched children and families play at Central Park during the Davis Farmers Market on Wednesday.

“It’s the parents not looking like they’re in fear of something happening,” said Guillory. “I hope it stays that way.”

“Do you feel peace?” reporter Ashley Sharp asked Guillory.

“Not yet. Not till he’s been convicted,” she said.

Dominguez is facing charges for the alleged murders of his first two victims and the attempted murder of Guillory.

“He needs to be held responsible for what he’s done, and I believe he knew what he was doing,” said Guillory, now the voice speaking out not just for herself, but the two victims who have been silenced.

The court proceedings for Dominguez have been suspended following a May 22 court hearing where his public defender Daniel Hutchinson told the court, “Your Honor, it is my firm opinion that my client is not mentally competent. I am therefore requesting the court initiate competency proceedings.”

Now, Dominguez must undergo a psychiatric assessment.

“He’s not mentally insane. He was angry, not insane, just angry,” she said of the attack.

Guillory said he did not speak a word while he stabbed her and he did not look crazed.

“He needs to be in prison and he should never be let out because he’s a monster. He knew what he was doing, They’ll never convince me he didn’t,” said Guillory.

Dominguez spoke for the first time in court Monday, making this unusual request: “I don’t want an attorney. I would like to take it upon myself if possible.”

Now that his mental competency is in question, Guillory feels it’s all theater.

“I think he’s faking it. I think he’s, of course, he planned all of this in his mind. Why? I don’t know. We will probably never know,” she said.

She hopes the case goes to trial, and if it does, she plans to speak out.

“If I do testify, I want to be in front of him. I want him to know I am not going to stop until he gets life in prison, at least, without parole,” she said.

Dominguez entered not-guilty pleas to all charges against him in his first court appearance earlier in May.

The district attorney’s office noted that Dominguez remains on a no-bail hold amid his psychiatric assessment.

