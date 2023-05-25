Smallest surviving baby born at Milwaukee hospital reunites with care team 10 years later

By Gabriella Garza

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Ten years ago, Phoenix Sims was born at Ascension St. Joseph. The hospital says she is the smallest baby ever born at that hospital to survive.

Phoenix spent her first three months in the NICU before she was finally able to go home. WISN 12 news was there for the exciting send-off.

Phoenix turned 10 years old this week, but for her family, there is so much more to celebrate.

“It was emotional. It was very emotional, especially seeing everybody, you know, just the nurses that was here taking care of her, because we were we were all close,” said Shania Freeman, Phoenix’s mom.

Phoenix came into the world four months early at 24 weeks. She weighed 13 ounces. Freeman suffered from pre-eclampsia, a potentially deadly condition for mom and baby.

Dr. Matthew Lee, Freeman’s obstetrician, had to make the difficult decision to deliver Phoenix not knowing the outcome.

Dr. Stephen Ragatz, a neonatologist and a team of nurses spent three months caring for Phoenix in the neonatal intensive care unit, watching her grow every single day.

“We forget about a lot of kids that are born because they’re so similar. She is way up on the top ten of everybody that is in this room that cared for her and includes Dr. Lee and all of her nurses and definitely myself,” Ragatz said.

“A great, normal kid. That’s satisfying. That’s again, why we do what we do. And so, we’re so grateful she come back and encouraged us like that,” Lee said.

A team of doctors and nurses will be there to support her through the next 10 years, as she continues the tradition.

Phoenix told WISN 12 News she plans to return to the hospital on her 20th birthday, returning to her first home to continue to celebrate her incredible milestones with her extended family.

