12-year-old among 4 arrested in separate stolen vehicle cases

BERLIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Four people, including a 12-year-old, were arrested in connection with a couple of stolen vehicle crashes in Berlin.

One crash involved a stolen Porsche, the driver of which crashed into police cruiser.

The suspects in the vehicle were described by Berlin police as being 16 and 17 years old.

Berlin police said they were alerted on Thursday to the Porsche after its driver fled from police in New Britain.

The driver crashed into one of New Britain police’s cruiser, Berlin police reported.

“Berlin Police located the abandoned car in the area of Sunset Lane,” Berlin police said. “They located and arrested two juvenile suspects in the area of Lower Lane.”

The Porsche was found to have been stolen out of Westport on Wednesday.

The other crash happened on May 20.

Berlin police said New Britain police helped them with this case as well. The vehicle crashed in Berlin near the town line with the city.

New Britain police detained an 18-year-old and the stolen car’s 12 year-old driver. Both were arrested by Berlin police for that particular case.

