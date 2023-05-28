Another body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

By Danica Sauter

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Search and rescue crews were dispatched to Party Cove at Percy Priest Lake for reports of another person who went underwater and never surfaced on Saturday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department, the Nashville Emergency Operations Center, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency searched the area using sonar on Saturday until nightfall forced them to suspend the effort.

A family member required treatment from medics at the scene after experiencing an anxiety attack, according to NFD personnel.

Crews resumed the search and recovery on Sunday morning near Party Cove and were able to successfully recover the body of the missing swimmer around noon.

This is the second swimmer to drown in nearly the same area this week at Percy Priest Lake.

Search and rescue teams were deployed on Thursday to the Anderson Road Recreation Area for reports of a missing swimmer. The search employed a helicopter, sonar technology, and drones in an effort to find the body, which was recovered on Friday night.

