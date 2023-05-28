WNC Nature Center mourns the loss of beloved cougar after battle with cancer

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The WNC Nature Center in Asheville is mourning the loss of another beloved animal.

In a Facebook post, the center said Mitchell, a cougar who had been there since 2010, had lost his battle with liver cancer on Friday, May 26.

After several weeks of declining health, the center says Mitchell had been under veterinary care for underlying health conditions.

At almost 13 years old, he was considered a senior cat there.

He was born in Oregon and found orphaned as a young cub before making his way to the WNC Nature Center.

“His graceful nature combined with his predatory prowl made him a favorite among guests,” the center’s Facebook post says. “He will be greatly missed.”

The Nature Center has experienced several ups and downs in the last few months. In March, the center announced the passing of Missy, a bobcat that had come to the center as a kitten. Missy died just before turning 22.

In April, officials announced Becca and Curly, two white-tailed deer, were found deceased in their exhibit after it appeared “a wild black bear entered their exhibit, and either directly or indirectly caused their passing.”

Then in late April, the Nature Center welcomed some good news — for the first time in nearly a decade, the center welcomed a litter of red wolf pups. Facility officials took to social media to announce the birth of nine puppies to first-time parents 4-year-old Gloria and 3-year-old Oak.

