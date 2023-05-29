Downtown Milwaukee hotel fire: guests evacuated

By Gabriella Garza

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A downtown Milwaukee hotel fire forced guests to evacuate in the middle of the night.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Sunday at the Cambria Hotel, near Clybourn Street and Plankinton Avenue.

The fire forced guests from their beds early as they awaited the Milwaukee Fire Department.

“This was in a four-story hotel that was packed to the gills with sleeping occupants. This is a risk factor that just takes it right off the charts,” Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said.

Lipski said the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived to flames on the outside of the building near the front entrance.

“We had to put numerous firefighters in the building to begin searching for any trapped occupants because the building was filled with smoke and beat to find fire and spot that from spreading,” Lipski said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

One guest arrived early Sunday morning to check in for the night when she was turned away.

“I came inside, and it smelled still like fire and kind of wet, and I thought ‘OK, not great,'” Sehba Faheem said.

Faheem was in town from Chicago, joining friends for the Janet Jackson concert Sunday night. Because of the fire she was unable to check in to her hotel room.

“I couldn’t check in. They weren’t letting anybody new check-in,” Faheem said.

Staff told Faheem they would issue a full refund but couldn’t offer any further help.

Guests WISN 12 News spoke with said they would be allowed to continue their stay at the hotel and would be compensated for the night.

In a statement, a hotel spokesperson tells WISN 12 News, “The safety of our guests and associates is our top priority. Our swift action ensured everyone was safely evacuated. We have relocated our guests to nearby hotels for the duration of their stays. We are working closely with the Milwaukee Fire Department as they complete their investigation.”

