BSO: Man charged in 2-year-old’s fatal shooting in Pompano Beach left gun unattended

By ELITSA BIZIOS

POMPANO BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A man charged in connection to the shooting death of a toddler left a gun unattended inside a Pompano Beach apartment, authorities said.

Thirty-three-year-old Luis Appolon appeared before a Broward County Circuit judge on Sunday.

The suspect faces one count of manslaughter other than by vehicle.

“I do find that there is probable cause,” said the presiding judge.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said Appolon left the loaded firearm out inside a unit at an apartment complex along the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting, just after 1:45 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics airlifted the 2-year-old victim to an area hospital, where the patient was pronounced dead.

Appolon was later taken into custody and placed under arrest.

Investigators said it remains unclear whether the suspect knew the child or who pulled the trigger.

Representatives with BSO’s Child Protective Investigation Section were contacted.

Appolon is being held on a $50,000 bond, as the investigation into the shooting continues. As of Sunday night, he has not bonded out.

