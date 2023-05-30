Friendship formed from acts of kindness on Memorial Day

By Bruce Harrison

WISCONSIN (WTMJ) — For Pete Gaveras, a trip to honor those who fought and died led to a new friendship on Memorial Day.

“I came out for the band. And I ran into Ivan,” said Gaveras.

On Monday, Gaveras attended Wisconsin Memorial Park’s Memorial Day ceremony. He just happened to sit next to 96-year-old Army Veteran Ivan Grotgaahn.

“He got me a bottle of water. Got me a flag. Now we’re friends,” said Grotgaahn.

Gaveras is veterinarian. Ivan is a military vet.

“Just a couple of vets,” joked Gaveras.

Grotgaahn, at 96, has trouble remembering some of his time in the military and some of the people. But as he chatted with Gaveras, he remembered two names: Malvin and Art, his buddies who went to Korea, fought, and died.

Grotgaahn said he enlisted to fight, but at the last minute, the Army changed his assignment and sent him to Europe.

“Some of these folks who are still around have an opportunity to tell some stories. It’s eye-opening,” said Gaveras. “This is a time to be thankful for that and memorialize all their efforts to provide us the life that we have.”

Together, as new friends, Gaveras and Grotgaahn sat through the ceremony, including a performance by the 484th Army Band featuring members of the Milwaukee Police Band.

They also listened as the parents of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving honored the fallen, including their son. Officer Jerving was shot and killed in the line of duty in February.

“So they go, often without a lot of recognition, off to battle, in the dirt, that the rest of us manage to escape,” said Douglas Jerving, Officer Jerving’s father.

“You’ve joined the ranks who fought so freedom could be won. Although your job on earth is done, your work in heaven’s just begun,” said Patty Jerving, Officer Jerving’s mother.

After the ceremony concluded, Gaveras walked Grotgaahn to his car. But not before agreeing to get in touch.

“Oh, that’s a good idea,” said Grotgaahn. “I’m going to get his name and his address as soon as we’re done. If he gives it to me.”

“I’ll give it to you,” said Gaveras. “I’ll give it to you.”

