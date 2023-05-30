Hacienda Heights residents protest conversion of Motel 6 near school into Project Homekey site

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — Members of the Hacienda Heights community came together on Saturday to protest the decision to turn a Motel 6 into a permanent housing project for the homeless they say is too close to a school.

Parents and concerned residents chanted “kids safety first, no homekey project” while waving signs and American flags at the protest.

Protesters say the motel is too close to a local elementary school and would cause safety issues for kids.

They say the motel is only one block away from the school.

The plan is part of Project Homekey.

They also say people were not aware of the sudden change in plan, and feel the city did not properly communicate their plans with them.

