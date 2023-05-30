Local World War II veteran going back to Normandy for anniversary of invasion

By Danielle Dindak

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A local 102-year-old Army veteran is heading back overseas to the beaches of Normandy for the first time in nearly eight decades.

Richard Stewart is the oldest and one of just a few African American veterans who will travel to the beaches of Normandy for the 79th anniversary of the invasion.

On Monday, inside the Lincoln Heights Memorial Day Ceremony, he brought the entire room to its feet.

“I’m so thankful that the Lord looked me over and brought me back all in one piece and all in one mind,” Stewart said.

Stewart served in World War II and was stationed in Europe on D-Day. Due to segregation at the time, African-American soldiers were not allowed to fight alongside white soldiers. After the invasion, Stewart’s unit was called to Normandy to string communication wires throughout the war-torn area.

Following the war, Stewart put his embalming license to work for a funeral home in Muncie, Indiana. He moved to Cincinnati in 1953 and worked for Houston and Sons Funeral Home. Soon after, he met his wife, Pauline, and had two children.

“The Lord cared for me and brought me back safe and sound,” Stewart said. “He is still caring for me now.”

In honor of the 79th anniversary of the invasion, Stewart is returning to those fateful beaches in France.

“I didn’t think I would ever go back,” Stewart said.

The “Best Defense Foundation” and its partners sponsored the trip.

Stewart’s son Samuel, a veteran, is making the trip overseas. Samuel is proud to see his father honored the way he always deserved.

“If it weren’t for family and friends, I wouldn’t be able to make the trip,” Samuel said. “I think the most honoring thing for me is that he is 102 and has lived a great life.”

Stewart has no plans of slowing down, and his goal is to make it until 120.

During his trip abroad, he is a self he has a self-declared mission to learn how to use a smartphone to document the journey.

“I got to learn how to take pictures,” Stewart said.

Thankfully, as a backup, Samuel will be there to salute his father and capture the special moments.

“For him to be blessed enough to go back to the battleground where he served, and maybe I’ll be able to document a little bit of that on my phone, and I’m proud of it,” Samuel said.

On Tuesday, the City of Cincinnati will honor Stewart before he boards his flight. The ceremony will start at 9 a.m.

