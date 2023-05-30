Milwaukee police search for boy, U-Haul and suspect of ‘possible abduction’

By Mariana La Roche

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Police say they are investigating a “possible abduction” that happened Saturday, May 27, at approximately 11 a.m. near North 39th Street and Meinecke Avenue in Milwaukee.

According to police, the suspect driving a U-Haul approached and struck a 10-year-old boy, then placed him in the vehicle and drove off.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 30-39 years old, and about 5 feet, 2 inches tall. He was wearing a beige baseball hat, beige shirt, and beige shorts.

The victim is described as a 10-year-old African American boy.

12 News contacted Milwaukee police to learn more details and why the incident is called a “possible abduction.” Police said, “There is no report of a missing child, no photos, nor further information available.”

Police continue to seek the unknown child and the unknown suspect. Anyone with information, contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.