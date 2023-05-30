Northeast Ohio contractor fined for 71 violations of Ohio consumer laws

By Maya Morita

OHIO (WEWS) — A Northeast Ohio home-improvement contractor was ordered to pay over $625,000 in restitution to 19 consumers he defrauded, according to Attorney General Dave Yost.

Neil Wolfe of Neil Construction violated Ohio’s consumer protection laws at least 71 times, according to the attorney general. In addition to the $625,000, Judge Michael Russo ordered Wolfe to pay $25,000 per statute violation for a total of 1,775,000. Wolfe will be forced to pay $2.4 million.

“The judge’s decision says it all, imposing the maximum civil penalties allowed,” Yost said in a statement. “This should serve as a strong deterrent to any business owner who thinks they can get away with stealing from Ohioans.”

The 2021 lawsuit stemmed from an investigation of Wolfe, where it was found that he would take down payments for home improvement work, then would perform no work or incomplete work on the homes.

Wolfe also wrote one-sided contracts, in addition to failing to register as a contractor or obtain permits, according to the attorney general.

He is currently serving three years in the Belmont Correctional Institute for a criminal theft conviction in a separate case.

