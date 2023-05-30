Philadelphia school staff member who saved student’s life with CPR encourages others to learn

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — The quick thinking of a staff member with the School District of Philadelphia saved the life of a student with autism early this year.

It happened in February at Bartrum High School during morning arrivals, officials say.

Stephanie Williams recalled student Kevin Long collapsing on the sidewalk outside the school.

When she rolled him over, he wasn’t breathing, so Williams immediately began CPR.

Williams, who says she never thought she’d have to employ her CPR training, is now encouraging others to learn the life-saving skill ahead of CPR Awareness Week.

“I think it’s very important that everyone should learn CPR. You never know at that moment what may happen, you could save a life,” said Williams.

CPR Awareness Week begins on Wednesday, May 31, and runs until June 7.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.