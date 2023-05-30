Summit County deputies search for escaped inmate in Akron

By Courtney Shaw

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WEWS) — Summit County deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody on Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was transporting Jason Conrad to Summa Health in Akron at 8 a.m.

Conrad was handcuffed and in a boot from a previous injury.

When the deputy was removing Conrad from the transport vehicle, he was able to remove his boot and run away, authorities said.

Conrad has been charged with willfully fleeing, possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, and a parole violation.

He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call deputies at 330-643-2181.

