Video shows scary moment police evacuate Santa Cruz beach on Memorial Day

By Josh Copitch

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — Video shows a scary moment for beach goers on Memorial Day when police evacuated the beach.

Video shows police urging people to get off the beach around 6 p.m. Police then arrested several people at gun point on the beach.

According to witnesses two or three people were arrested. One witness said and video shows one of the individuals arrested refused to cooperate with police commands but was arrested without incident.

At time of publication police have not responded on a request to comment.

This is a developing story, stay with KSBW 8 for the latest.

