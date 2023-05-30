Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead

By Jennifer Lifsey

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A homicide investigation has forced street closures Tuesday morning in northeast Atlanta.

Police responded to a person shot call around 4:30 a.m. at Lindbergh Drive and Adina Drive in Buckhead.

The Atlanta Police Department says a 30-year-old woman was gunned down while riding in an Uber SUV. They say this was a targeted shooting and more than one gun was fired, but they are not sure if there was an exchange of gunfire. More than one vehicle was involved, and one is described as possibly a light-colored sedan.

Police say they’re working to determine whether this shooting is connected to another shooting nearby at Buford Highway and Lenox Road. They say the Uber driver is being cooperative with the investigation.

Atlanta News First spoke briefly at the scene with the Uber driver who said the victim was his only passenger and he was not hurt.

Lindbergh Drive is currently blocked near Piedmont Road as police investigate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.