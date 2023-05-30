YMCA will offer free summer memberships for teens

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and the YMCA of the North will offer free memberships for teens and young adults at 19 locations across the Twin Cities from June 5 to August 31.

The YMCA is a leading nonprofit with a demonstrated history of introducing initiatives aimed at strengthening and building community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

“The Y’s Get Summer program’s quality out-of-school time educational activities and healthy exercise activities provide safe and productive ways for teens to spend their summer,” said Mark Dienhart, president and CEO of the Schulze Family Foundation.

According to the YMCA, more than 80% of Twin Cities teens live within 15 minutes of a YMCA location. These locations offer numerous opportunities for wellness, sports, leadership activities, STEM projects, and more.

This positions the nonprofit to be able to provide outreach, services, and resources to the community, regardless of income or background, boosting accessibility across the metro.

Free teen summer memberships will be offered to young people entering ninth through 12th grade. Summer programming includes in-person and virtual opportunities, and a membership includes health and wellbeing classes and access to the gymnasium, fitness floor and aquatic areas.

“Youth Development programs are so important to make sure youth are involved in positive activities that help them grow to become a healthier person, be better students, siblings and friends to others,” said Chicka Merino, community program director for the YMCA of the North. “We intentionally engage in conversations about job and leadership skills, mental health and take time to teach coping strategies like meditating, breathing and stretching techniques.”

To learn more, you can visit the YMCA North website here.

