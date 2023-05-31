Anderson police officer buys shoes for man in need

By Amanda Shaw

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WHNS) — A good deed by an officer with the Anderson Police Department was caught on camera.

Kesha Jones shared the random act of kindness on social media, posting pictures she took of the officer buying shoes for a man who is experiencing homelessness. He waited while the man put them on to make sure they fit perfectly.

The Anderson police chief said the officer in the photos is Sgt. Bob Maxwell. Maxwell joined the agency in 2019.

