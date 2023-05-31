Dog missing for 3 years found in Philly, reunited with late owner’s sister in Tennessee

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A dog that had been missing for years is finally home with his family.

ACCT Philly says Bentley was found wandering around Philadelphia earlier this month and was brought to the shelter.

Staff members scanned for a microchip and were able to get in contact with a woman named Dee in Memphis, Tennessee.

“When we told her Bentley was in Philadelphia, she was overjoyed and filled with emotions,” ACCT Philly said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

It turns out, Bentley belonged to Dee’s sister who lived in Philly. But she passed away and her dog has been missing for over three years.

“After speaking with Dee and expressing she wanted to reclaim Bentley as he is all she has left of her sister, we knew we had to figure out a way to get Bentley to her,” ACCT Philly said.

The organization was able to connect with Whiskers, Tails & Scales Transport to take Bentley to Tennessee.

On Monday, the dog was reunited with Dee and cameras were rolling to capture the heartwarming moment.

“This is also another great reminder to ensure your pet’s microchip is registered!” ACCT Philly said.

