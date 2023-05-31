Haywood County resident endures ‘nerve-racking’ Carnival Cruise

By Rex Hodge

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina woman is back home in the mountains after a trip out to sea took a terrifying turn.

Haywood County resident Jeanne Naber was onboard a Carnival Sunshine cruise to the Bahamas last week when the ship ran into rough seas on its return to Charleston.

Video taken by her and other passengers captured the turbulence Friday. Naber says winds gusted to 70 miles an hour with 25-foot waves. One wave, she says, grew about 40 feet high hitting the ship at 1 a.m.

She says the ship literally creaked.

“You may see the life jackets when you’re first getting involved in it, but you don’t pay attention to it,” she said. “And that crossed our minds. That’s how scared we were, so it was very nerve-racking.”

She says what was most upsetting was no communication from the captain or the staff for nine hours. She said she wonders why the ship wasn’t diverted to avoid the storm.

She says she and several passengers have registered written complaints to Carnival.

Carnival Cruise Line released this statement from Senior Manager of Public Relations Matt Lupoli:

Guests on board the ship were safe. our medical staff helped a small number of guests and crew members who needed minor assistance. The weather’s prolonged impact on the Charleston area delayed the ship’s arrival on Sunday and as result, the next voyage’s embarkation was also delayed.

