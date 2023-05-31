‘I’m tired’: Community activists keep pushing for change as violence in Kansas City continues

By Peyton Headlee

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — In less than five hours, three people were killed in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday.

Nineteen-year-old Deion Miles, 24-year-old James Allen Jr. and 33-year-old Antonio Wells were all shot to death Monday evening.

One of those killings happened at 34th and Wabash. As police investigated, people living in the area came to the crime scene, demanding change. Police say it was encouraging to see the community’s presence, saying their involvement is the best way to solve these crimes.

In Kansas City, there are many different initiatives and organizations working to reduce violence. A number of their leaders were present at 34th and Wabash on Monday night. One of them made his message loud and clear.

“I’m tired. I know you’re tired of hearing the same thing over and over again,” Anton Washington said. “We know how bad we want things to change in our community.”

With a megaphone, community activist Anton Washington shared his message to the community.

“The message I was trying to share was the word called enough. It was called tired,” he said. “It’s disheartening, really. It is.”

He’s lived in the area his entire life. He said he’s tired of the crime and the violence.

“It becomes sickening,” Washington said. “It’s not daily things, it’s like an hourly thing now.”

He said change needs to start with the people. He’s living proof that change is possible.

“My experiences have been from gang affiliations, all the way to the drug user and all the way down to homelessness,” Washington said. “I’ve been a part of several things that I’m not proud of. However, it’s a part of me and I can resonate and familiarize with those particular type of situations.”

Now a community activist, Washington is committed to turning his community around.

“We have to change the person in order to change the community. The buildings can be built, but what about the person that is inside the building?” Washington said.

He said making this kind of community change will take everyone.

There is going to be a block party Friday at 35th and Prospect. The goal is to bring everyone together with the same message of ending the violence.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.