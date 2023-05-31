Mother combats "lunch shaming" with new series of children's books.

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — For anyone who brought “ethnic” food to the lunch table at school, answering the seemingly simple question of “What did you bring for lunch?” could be quite complicated.

Karen Chan endured a gamut of “lunch shaming” as an Asian kid growing up in America.

“We would have these preserved duck eggs that are black and they look wild — like a rotten egg,” said Chan. “But, they were delicious and I loved eating them but of course, my friends were like ‘What is that?!'”

When she grew up and had her own child, Chan decided to write about the “lunch shaming” she got as a kid. In 2020, she published “What’s That?” a story of a little Asian American boy and an Indian American girl building an unexpected bond over their lunches and family backgrounds.

“I wanted the book to address how someone could really embrace their culture and be proud of what they eat,” said Chan.

The book was so well-received that it sparked a child’s guide to Korean Food. Last week, her publishing company released three more on Indian, Filipino and Vietnamese food.

“You don’t have to be Asian American to understand these issues or pain points that maybe some kids might be struggling with,” said Chan. “I think it’s a universal concept that food is culture.”

