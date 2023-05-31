New library rule limiting children’s access to ‘obscene’ books takes effect

By Tia Maggio

Click here for updates on this story

COLUMBIA, Missouri (KOMU) — Libraries across mid-Missouri are adapting to a new rule that took effect Tuesday.

The administrative rule, enacted by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, could limit children’s access to certain books or topics.

The rule restricts libraries from putting any “obscene” material on library shelves. It also allows parents to object to materials as inappropriate and force libraries to ban “materials in any form that appeal to the prurient interest of any minor.”

Therefore, libraries must not only defer to parents regarding any concerns of book content but also specify which content is and isn’t age appropriate.

Although policy changes are nothing new for libraries, the new regulations can lead to severe consequences for the libraries that don’t comply.

Any library that doesn’t submit to the restrictions could lose state funding.

Libraries in rural areas are especially vulnerable to losing funds because they tend to depend on it more, according to Christal Bruner, director of the Mexico-Audrain County Library District.

“It’s a concern for many libraries, especially ones that are smaller than our library district,” Bruner said. “It’s a big concern because sometimes the state aid funding or the A and E [arts and entertainment] funding really helps them with their materials budget, where they’re able to provide materials or maybe even a staff member or some hours for someone to work.”

Although the Mexico-Audrain County Library District can keep its doors open without state funding, Bruner said they plan not to do anything to lose it because it funds the library’s electronic databases.

“The county electronic databases are wonderful, but they are not cheap,” Bruner said. “A lot of times we use it for a lot of children’s materials because we have several different children’s programs here in our main headquarters and our other branches.”

Other libraries, like the Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL), find the new rule more frustrating than concerning.

Margaret Conroy, executive director of the DBRL, said it’s been a frustrating few months trying to figure out the revised rule.

“The rule was revised from when it was originally proposed, based on some comments the Secretary [of State] got, but it still implies that libraries are putting unsafe materials in the hands of minors and we’re not,” Conroy said.

Conroy said she feels comfortable moving forward.

“We [DBRL] did make a couple minor wording changes in our material selection policy and in our library card policy, but in general we were already compliant with the Secretary’s rule,” she said.

She also says they have always agreed decision-making for what content children can read is the parents.

“We don’t look at what they check out, we assume the parent has given them permission to come to the library on their own and check out material.”

The rule is in addition to a state law that passed in 2022 and bans adults from showing children sexually explicit material. The ACLU of Missouri and two state library associations have filed a lawsuit against that ban.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.