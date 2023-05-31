Two men arrested for sex crimes against a child

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — In April of 2023, members of the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit began an investigation into allegations of sex crimes committed against a seven-year-old victim.

The detectives’ investigation led to the completion of a forensic interview. The victim disclosed two incidents, by two different suspects. Detectives contacted Carlos Wilson (12-12-97) who after further investigation was arrested for one count of molestation with a juvenile.

Further investigation brought detectives to contact Kyson Lee (4-21-05). Lee was arrested and charged with one count of 1st degree rape for his involvement in this incident. Further investigation found that Lee was also involved in another incident with a five-year-old child. Lee was charged with another count of first-degree rape for his actions in that incident.

