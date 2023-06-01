Singer ‘Danileigh’ arrested for DUI hit-and-run in Miami Beach

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Police arrested Danielle Curiel, 28, also known as the signer ‘Danileigh’ in the early hours of Tuesday, May 30, following a hit-and-run incident involving a vehicle and a scooter.

The arrest took place at the 1100 block of Washington Ave.

According to the arrest report, officers were dispatched to the scene at around 12:53 am after receiving a report of an accident. A witness stated that she observed a gray Mercedes Benz G550, bearing Florida license plate 36AMXS, traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic. The vehicle collided with a moped scooter and continued driving without stopping. The moped remained stuck in the front of the Mercedes Benz for approximately a block.

The witness further informed Officer A. Sanchez that multiple people tried to get the driver’s attention and informed her about the moped being dragged, but the driver did not stop. She called 911 while continuing to follow the gray Mercedes Benz.

Another witness corroborated the account, stating that he witnessed the vehicle striking the moped and continuing northbound on Washington Avenue without slowing down. He maintained visual contact with the vehicle throughout and flagged down Officer O. Perez at the 1400 block of Washington Ave, informing him of the hit-and-run.

Officer Perez initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of 14th Street and Washington Ave, but the driver initially refused to comply. After honking multiple times, the driver eventually pulled over at the 1600 block of Washington Ave. Officer Perez detected a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle upon approach.

The driver, identified as Danielle L. Curiel through her Florida driver’s license, failed to provide proof of insurance when requested by Officer Perez. The officer also noticed that the passenger, identified as Miss Storey, appeared heavily intoxicated. Observing sluggish motor skills in the driver, Officer Perez instructed both Curiel and Storey to exit the vehicle and placed them under detention pending further investigation.

Officer Sanchez took over the investigation after Officer Perez completed the crash investigation. Sanchez offered Curiel the opportunity to perform field sobriety exercises, which she complied with. However, Curiel failed to perform to standard and was subsequently arrested. She was transported to the Miami Beach Breath Testing Room, where breath tests revealed alcohol levels of 0.145 and 0.148.

The victim was transported to Ryder Trauma and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

Curiel’s vehicle, a gray Mercedes Benz G550, was inventoried and towed, and an open bottle of 1942 Don Julio tequila was found inside. Curiel was later transported to Mount Sinai Hospital for medical clearance before being taken to TGK by Miami Beach Detention Officers.

Curiel has been issued citations for leaving the scene without rendering care, failing to use due care, DUI and DUI property damage.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.