2 teens arrested after invading home of 74-year-old disabled Vietnam veteran in Akron

Published 1:03 PM

By Bob Jones , Ian Cross

    AKRON, Ohio (WEWS) — A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were arrested after they entered the home of a 74-year-old man Thursday afternoon with masks and a handgun, Akron Police said.

At about 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at a residence in the 1000 block of Joy Avenue and met with the homeowner, according to a news release from Akron Police.

The homeowner told News 5 he is a Marine veteran who served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968 and became disabled after suffering a stroke 18 years ago.

The homeowner told police that two people, one armed with a handgun, entered his home with masks and threatened to shoot him while demanding property. They eventually left without taking any property, police said.

Officers searched the area and located the 19-year-old and 16-year-old suspects, who were taken into custody after fleeing the scene, the release states. The younger teen ditched the handgun, which had an extended magazine. It was later recovered. A third male suspect eluded police.

Both suspects were charged with aggravated robbery, and the 16-year-old was given additional charges for carrying concealed weapons and obstruction of official business.

The suspects were taken to the Summit County Jail and Juvenile Detention Facility.

