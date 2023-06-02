Butler County man sentenced for creating pornography of boys through online gaming system

By Web staff

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — A Butler County man has been federally sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Jason Thomas Gmoser of Hamilton used a webcam while playing video games online to film and record sexually explicit videos of himself and other minor males.

Gmoser is the adopted son of the Butler County prosecutor.

Court documents allege Gmoser was identified through an FBI Violent Crimes Against Children investigation as an administrator of an online bulletin board service, specializing in the advertisement and distribution of child pornography.

Authorities say Gmoser had over 900 video files in his possession, believed to have been recorded between November 2011 and September 2014 in computer files called “Movies (PS3)” and “Movies (Skype).”

As an example, prosecutors say one video — located in the PS3 folder — was more than 18 minutes long and featured an 8-year-old and 11-year-old boy.

Officials say Gmoser traveled outside of Ohio to the 8-year-old victim’s home on multiple occasions where Gmoser took the boy to the movies, to meals and purchased items for him and his family, including a PlayStation video game console.

Authorities say Gmoser had recorded and saved 448 sexually explicit videos of the victim from March 2013 until September 2014 through the PlayStation network. Prosecutors say Gmoser offered PlayStation gift cards to the boy for exposing himself.

According to officials, 18 hard drives, three computers, two web cameras and “multiple” memory sticks and thumb drives were seized by the government.

Gmoser pleaded guilty in the Southern District of Ohio in December 2022.

