Cat looking for its family after being rescued from fire at West Allis apartment

By Daniela Prizont-Cado

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Police and fire crews are asking for the community’s help in locating the owner of a beautiful orange cat who was rescued Wednesday morning after a fire broke out at a West Allis apartment complex.

“West Allis Police Department did bring him in, I know they had been looking for the owner,” said Kate Hartlund, the community engagement coordinator at Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Center (MADACC).

The cat was transported to MADACC after being found wandering by the Morgan Grove Apartments.

“He did smell of some smoke, but we haven’t noticed any signs of any respiratory issues that are normally associated with being in a house fire,” added Hartlund.

There’s hope he will be reunited with his family soon, if someone is able to reclaim him.

“The fact of the matter is only about 5-6% of cats are reclaimed every year,” she said.

Hartlund told CBS 58 the cat has already undergone a full intake exam and no owner identification nor microchip was found.

“There is a chance that he was just a stray cat,” she said.

In the meantime, Hartlund said newcomers spend five legal days waiting to see if a family member shows up, and if they do not, they can go up for adoption.

“Our website is updated every 15 minutes from 8 a.m. to midnight, so if you are looking for your lost animal, don’t just look once, continue to look,” Hartlund encouraged.

If this cat belongs to you or know someone who identifies this cat as their own, please contact MADACC at (414) 649-8640.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.