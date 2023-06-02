Family of pregnant woman killed in crash during police chase sues Oklahoma City Police Department

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Family members of a pregnant woman killed in a crash during a chase in 2021 have filed a lawsuit against the Oklahoma City Police Department.

In May 2021, police were involved in a pursuit of a suspect in a pickup truck that had been stolen from a construction site near Southeast 25th Street and Central Avenue. The chase ended when two vehicles collided near Northeast 16th Street and Martin Luther King Avenue.

The victim was identified as Star Shells, whose family told KOCO 5 at the time of the crash that she was pregnant and had just dropped off her children at day care and school when she was hit by the speeding pickup truck. She was taken to OU Medical Center and died.

In the newly filed lawsuit, Shells’ mother and the father of her unborn child claim officers engaged in a “negligent, grossly negligent and reckless and improper police chase.”

