Newtown school board votes against banning two books

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Banning books in schools has been happening nationally over the past few months.

The Newtown School Board held a vote tonight to potentially ban two books.

In a unanimous 5-0 vote, the two graphic novels will stay in circulation as long as the administration develops a plan to address individual parent concerns related to their children.

Those two books causing some controversy are “Flamer” by Mike Curato and “Blankets” by Craig Thompson.

Flamer is a story about a boy who is gay and struggles with bullies.

Blankets is about a young man who finds love.

Both graphic novels involve sexuality and gender identity.

The president of the Connecticut Library Association said Flamer had been checked out once at the high school and Blanket has never been checked out since it was released back in 2006.

He is calling this a slippery slope.

“What if it is successful, what if these books are taken off the shelf? What does that mean? That a small minority, vocal minority group can and affect tell others, lots of others what they can read, what they can’t read, what they can watch but they can’t watch,” said Douglas Lord, president of the Connecticut Library Association.

“I can’t help but wonder about that one kid who checked that book out. What was going on in that kid’s life that he had to read that book, or she, or they, had to read that book? I’ve heard the board chair say she believes these books can potentially save lives, or perhaps, having these books on the shelf has already saved one life,” added a parent.

One student shared similar thoughts.

“A book ban is a slippery slope, and the fact that it’s such a difficult decision scares me,” said the student.

Lord said it is a concern for this community and many others in the area going through similar situations.

At Thursday’s board of education meeting, students spoke to the board, fighting to keep the books in school.

“Books like these offer hope. They offer a path forward, a way to live when it seems impossible. We have these books and we will not let them be taken away from us” said Kate Shirk, Class President.

Kate says they’re happy the books will stay on the shelves.

“I was a little upset or confused of what to think of the fact there was the caveat of parents being able to disapprove, because I feel like the kids who need it the most, those parents would be the most vocal about disapproving and making it so their kids can’t see these books,” Kate said.

The town clerk said two out of the three Republican members of the board of education resigned Wednesday morning amid this debate.

