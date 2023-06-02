Two arrested after deputies find 7,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs in hotel room

By Nate Eaton

FORT HALL, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Two Arizona men are in custody on multiple drug charges after deputies found around 7,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth and other paraphernalia in a hotel room Wednesday evening.

Bingham County Sheriff deputies were called to the Fort Hall Casino Hotel around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a possible wanted subject in a room, according to a news release. When deputies arrived, the man had left the hotel room but two other people were inside.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and found approximately 7,000 “Dirty 30” suspected fentanyl pills, 8.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 115.93 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other various drug paraphernalia items.

Charles Mackey, 37, and Robert Black, 37, were arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of paraphernalia.

“The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Blackfoot Police Department would like to thank Fort Hall Police and the Shoshone Bannock Casino Security / Staff for their assistance in this case. There is a great partnership amongst all of us that is very fruitful in our joint efforts against crime,” the news release says.

The wanted man who was the subject of the original call has not been apprehended.

