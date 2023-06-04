More than $100K raised at annual Atlanta Pride 5K Run

By Miles Montgomery and Bridget Spencer

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — More than $100,000 was raised for the annual Atlanta Pride 5K Run on Sunday morning, according to DJ Pulse, the President of the Atlanta Pride 5K Run.

Money raised goes to AID Atlanta, Lost, and Found Youth, as well as Bridge of Light to support their programs. Pulce said the money will be put to good use, and mentioned the people the money will help.

“With rent so high, think about how am I supposed to pay for this medication that can cost $1,000 a month?” We are helping people like that,” said Pulce.

People of all ages and abilities attended the race and joined to support the community during the 3.1-mile run.

“This is a place for everyone, whether you are just starting your journey, accomplishing new fitness goals, or searching for a new community,” organizers said on their website.

Last year, organizers raised $93,000.

More than 1,200 people registered for the event.

