1-year-old child shot near library, dropped off at fire station, dies at hospital

By Tyler Wied

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Milwaukee Police say they’ve arrested a 27-year-old Milwaukee man in the homicide of 1-year-old Zyare Nevels.

Milwaukee police say the child was shot outside the library at N. 19th Street and W. Atkinson Avenue Saturday night.

According to police, at approximately 8 p.m., the girl was shot inside a car during an argument between adults. Milwaukee firefighters said the victim was then dropped off at Station 36 on N. 27th Street.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s told 12 News the girl was then taken to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital, where she later died.

Community members gathered near the shooting location Sunday.

“This is one of our hotspots. This is an area that we plan to continue to be,” said Quinn Taylor, the Community Violence Prevention Program Coordinator for the City’s Office for Violence Prevention.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.