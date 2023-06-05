Congressman sends letter to VA center, requesting removal of Pride flag

By Michaila Franklin

BILOXI, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Mississippi congressman wants a Pride flag to be removed from the entrance of a Veterans Affairs medical center in Biloxi.

In a letter to the Secretary of Veteran Affairs, Congressman Mike Ezell requested for the Pride flag and any other flags promoting social policy positions or making a political statement to be removed.

Ezell also said flag poles are reserved for the American flag to honor veterans receiving care at the facility and those laid to rest.

“Diversity inclusion has always been a part of the day, but every June, we celebrate the LGBTQ Recognition Month. And so as part of that recognition, we decided to put the LGBTQ flag up,” said Chief of Community and Public Affairs Sean Shank. “There’s nothing more military than that flag, because not only does it recognize a group of veterans that have been traditionally marginalized by society, but the person who created the flag was also an Army veteran.”

As of now, there is no indication that the Biloxi VA center will follow Ezell’s request to take the flag down.

