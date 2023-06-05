Graduating class includes 15 pairs of twins, 1 set of triplets

By Doug Meehan

WESTFORD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — At Westford Academy, the class of 2023 has a student body that may have you seeing double — or, in one case, triple.

The graduating class of 420 students contains 15 pairs of twins and one set of triplets.

“When the yearbook was going into production at the beginning of the school year, it was like, ‘Wow! I guess we really do have that many,'” said Dan Twomey, dean of students for this remarkable senior class.

Principal Jim Antonelli said the school’s next senior class contains another six sets of twins.

“It’s good water in Westford, I’ll tell you that much,” said Antonelli. “Got to give a plug to my water department. They’re good people.”

Of the entire graduating class of 2023, nearly 98% of these students will go on to higher education. For the twins and triplets, it’s 100%.

Because of the weather forecast, the graduation ceremony was postponed to Saturday evening.

