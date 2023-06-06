Baby zebra born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo joins herd

By Melanie Porter

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed a brand-new baby Zebra to their herd less than a week ago and one lucky bidder will be able to name the little guy.

The healthy male baby zebra was born on Friday and weighed 98 pounds.

Video from the zoo showed the birth of the zebra, who is Hartmann’s mountain zebra.

The baby was born to mom Ziva and dad Scooby.

In a video shared by the zoo, Ziva is seen shortly after the birth standing and grooming her baby to encourage him to stand for the first time.

Then, the baby takes his first steps on wobbly newborn legs.

Later, the baby is seen with “zoomies,” running around an enclosure and undoubtedly making for a restless night of sleep for his mom.

The newest zebra still needs a name and members of the public are invited to participate in an auction where the highest bidder will get the honor of picking a name for the foal.

Bidding is open through Monday, June 12 at 4 p.m.

Ziva had her third foal about a year ago, at the end of April 2022. That Zebra was named “Bryce.”

The newest zebra marks Ziva’s fourth successful birth at the Zoo.

The gestation period for Hartmann’s zebras is about 12 months, with one foal born at a time.

More recently, the zoo welcomed a male foal in August 2022, to mother Poppy.

Hogle Zoo’s zebra herd is growing and members of the public can go check out the new additions in the African Savanna starting Tuesday.

