‘Dog Day Out’: Humane Society of Tulsa starts new program to help dogs in shelter

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — If you’ve wanted to get involved with the Humane Society of Tulsa but don’t have the ability to commit to fostering, they’ve got a new program called “dog day out” that might be right up your alley.

It lets you get out in the spring sunshine with a pup and gives the pup a better chance of getting adopted.

“It’s just a good way to help the dogs get adopted since they all have different personalities,” said Rikayla Demoss, a volunteer. “I think its really good for the dogs to get out and have some fun instead of being inside all day.”

A dog day out is just what it sounds like. You get to take a dog out of the shelter on a field trip and give them some love, exercise, and socialization.

It’s all in an effort to get that dog adopted.

“We’re not in the position to foster right now, and this gives us an opportunity to be able to help,” said Angela Demoss, a volunteer.

Angela Demoss and her daughter Rikayla are new volunteers.

They got a chance to take Pointy, a Pointer German short-hair mix, out last week.

2 News tagged along as they went to Dutch Bros for a pup cup. Then, they went to the park for some exercise and socialization. Dog days out like this give the pet a chance to get away from the stressful shelter environment, meet some new friends, and be seen by potential adopters.

The program has been very successful so far.

Rachel Ward with the Humane Society of Tulsa said the one requirement is that volunteers take videos and photos during the adventures.

“It’s just a really great thing where we can share those highlight reels and say, ‘Hey, this dog is not necessarily the timid dog you see in their kennel. Look at them out on their dog day out. Look how much fun their having this could be you.’,” Ward said.

This method works so well — she said all but one dog who’s participated in the dog day out program has been adopted.

If you’re interested in taking a pet on a dog day out, you need to submit a foster application, even if you don’t plan to foster in the traditional sense. Once approved, you can contact the shelter to schedule a dog day out.

