‘Harrison Tough’: Fundraiser to benefit Tulsa firefighter battling cancer

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Tulsa Tough allows some of the strongest bicyclists to show off their tenacity — biking anywhere from 40 to 100 miles, all while battling the summer heat.

People all over Green Country come to downtown Tulsa to cheer on racers.

This year, locals will also have the opportunity to help a local firefighter in the midst of a battle no one wants.

Harrison Moseby is a firefighter with the Tulsa Fire Department.He returned from Houston Sunday after having his arm, two ribs, clavicle, and shoulder removed to fight sarcoma.

He also has two daughters — the youngest born only a month ago.

To help the Moseby family with medical bills and the hardships that come along with battling cancer, Marshall’s Brewery will host an event in collaboration with dozens of local businesses.

Starting right after Tulsa Tough Saturday, the event — deemed “Harrison Tough” — will have live music by Kevin Price and The Closers and Biscuits & Gravy Band. Food vendors from BurnCo, Andolini’s, Dope Soul Food Truck and more will also be available. Everyone in attendance will have a chance to win either a HastyBake worth $6,000 or a Giant Defy Advanced Pro Bike valued at $5,000.

To attend, tickets are $25 and must be bought in advance. To buy tickets, click here: eventbrite.com/e/harrison-tough-tickets-647058378027?fbclid=IwAR3jUpL21-7w6qQnQ_EsnkeqUTrsr4w8xDx54vZZdn4S46QicwYHH8mGsNk

A number of corporate sponsors have stepped up to help make this event possible and even challenged other businesses in the Tulsa area to match their donations.

“Our first responders spend their lives serving and protecting our community, and we felt it was a very important call to give back to the community we call home,” said Jerad Glover, Vice-President of Jim Glover Chevrolet. “We are genuinely blessed to be a part of the group of Tulsa Auto Dealers that all stepped up at a moment’s notice to make a difference.”

