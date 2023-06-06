Muskogee County residents frustrated over lack of cemetery upkeep

By Justin Ayer

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Memorial Park Cemetery in Muskogee County has seen better days. People are frustrated the current owners are not doing a good enough job maintaining the property, and they’re finding that they have to do the work themselves.

The cemetery, off Old Taft Road, is nearly 60 acres.

Some people tell 2 News me they’ve been mowing and weed-eating their family’s plots, and others’ plots every weekend for hours, like Pam Reganall.

“You’re paying a real pretty penny for them to take care of that, and they don’t,” Reganall said.

As of Monday, 239 people have shared a Facebook post echoing Reganall’s thoughts, saying they, too, must do their upkeep.

According to the Muskogee County Assessors’ Office, the cemetery is owned by Memorial Park of Muskogee Inc.

Reganall and others say Paul Glover of Glover Construction Inc. owns it. Neither business has a public phone number.

“They don’t care,” Reganall said. “He has stated to us that if we didn’t like it, then we could move our family members.”

2 News Senior Reporter Justin Ayer went to the cemetery on Monday. There was high grass, crumbling roads, and murky waters in spots, but it wasn’t completely overridden by grass and weeds.

According to a woman working in the cemetery office, finding workers post-pandemic has been challenging. She said they have one worker who does the maintenance, with occasional help from her neighbor. She says, “it’s been heartfelt for everyone.”

