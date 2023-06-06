Police: MTA bus driver punched, doused with lighter fluid by passenger in Brooklyn

By ELIJAH WESTBROOK

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked an MTA bus driver in Brooklyn.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Nostrand Avenue and Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights.

Police said the driver announced the B44 bus was going out of service and asked passengers to exit. He noticed the suspect wasn’t getting off, so he offered assistance, but was punched multiple times and even had lighter fluid poured on him.

The suspect then ran off, but the driver managed to take a photo of him. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, checkered shirt, denim shorts and yellow sneakers.

First responders took the driver to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

