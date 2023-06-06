VIDEO: Macomb County deputies, firefighters save toddler from drowning in swimming pool

By SARA POWERS

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — Macomb County deputies and firefighters are being recognized for rescuing a toddler who was unresponsive after falling into a swimming pool.

Macomb County deputies, firefighters and MedStar were dispatched to a Macomb Township home on Saturday, June 3, after receiving a 911 call of a toddler not breathing.

In the 911 call, the child’s mother said she found the child unresponsive in the swimming pool, and the child’s father was performing CPR.

Shortly after the call was dispatched, deputies Jonathon Potocki and Mitchell Blount arrived at the home and provided lifesaving measures, along with the Macomb Township Fire Department.

A decision was made to take the toddler to a local hospital in Deputy Blount’s vehicle as MedStar was facing delays.

Fire personnel rode in the patrol vehicle and continued performing lifesaving measures. When they arrived at the hospital, the toddler was breathing and had a pulse.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says the toddler was airlifted to a hospital with a Level II pediatric trauma center. The toddler was listed in stable condition.

“This type of situation is one of the worst a parent can experience,” stated Macomb County Sheriff Wickersham. “The responding Deputies and Fire personnel acted swiftly, ensuring the toddler received lifesaving measures and hospital transportation as quickly as possible. I applaud these public servants for their exceptional efforts.”

As of the afternoon on Monday, June 5, the parents told the sheriff’s office that the child had been released from the hospital and is expected to recover fully.

