16 maternity ward nurses who were all pregnant at the same time hold baby boom reunion

By Alan Shope

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (KMBC) — A baby boom update.

Remember a group of moms from Saint Luke’s East?

15 nurses in the maternity ward were all pregnant at this time last year.

It’s time for a reunion. KMBC 9 was there as the babies met their new friends.

“It means a lot to be going through it with your coworkers and your friends,” Nurse and new mother Ellie Kongs said.

The nurses said the get-together was almost like a first birthday party for each of the new moms.

16 nurses in one hospital’s maternity unit all pregnant and giving birth within the same 12-month period.

“One of the nurses that is here with her baby, she was my personal labor and delivery nurse for this baby right here,” Nurse and new mother Melissa Burgess said.

It’s a story that thanks to this picture got national attention on Good Morning America. Now, all the babies have been born and they’ve showed up to take another picture.

“I’m a first-time mom it’s just amazing to have friends who can help me,” Nurse and new mother Stephanie Lynch said.

The nurses say having their own kids and sharing these stories helps them understand the pregnancy process with their patients.

“As a nurse, we are naturally empathetic, but I think just going through the experience myself, allowed me to kind of relate more to my patients,” Nurse and new mother Shamille Mack said.

There were originally 15 nurses in the picture, 16 total had babies, 10 boys, six girls.

The photographer who took the group’s picture is now also expecting her first child.

