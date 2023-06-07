Family honors daughter’s love of animals with Humane Society benefit

By KCCI Staff

PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) — Since their 5-year-old daughter Milly was run over and killed by a pickup truck while she was sledding in February, Kristi and Andy Zellmer have received plenty of support from the Pella community.

Now, they’re honoring her and giving back to those who have supported them at a fundraiser and benefit from 5-9 p.m. June 24 at Smash Park in Pella.

The Zellmers said hundreds of community members have reached out asking how they can help.

“It’s just been overwhelming from people we don’t even know in the state of Iowa to our local community here,” Kristi Zellmer said. “Just pulling together from anywhere from meals to donations to just helping our other children.”

Proceeds from the benefit will go toward the Marion County Humane Society to honor Milly’s deep love of animals.

“She loved all animals,” Kristi Zellmer said. “Anywhere we’d go, if there was an animal, she’d want to stop and see it and talk to it.”

The family asks that those attending bring an item to donate to the humane society.

They have also requested to wear pink to honor Milly.

