Friends, family, and local businesses are raising funds to remember Eriya

By Makaylah Chavez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — On Friday, June 2, Corpus Christi Police Officers were dispatched to a home on the 3800 block of Pennine Way on the city’s south side.

In front of the home was the badly injured body of a deceased 15-year-old Eriya Ruiz, later identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner.

The examiner said Ruiz was stabbed multiple times.

Now, friends, family, and even local businesses are raising funds to help the family with funeral expenses.

Tanya Donald works at S.O.S Nutrispot. Her son, Andrew, saw Eriya as his little sister. Tanya said her death hit the family hard.

“I met her a couple of times when she was a little smaller, so it really hit home. We had to do something for the family because this is pretty much family for us too,” Donald said.

Tanya ran it by her boss at S.O.S Nutrispot to raise funds for Eriya’s family to help out. The local shake and energy drink shop is currently accepting donations. Employees are also donating their tips to help the family.

“It is very important to my boss because my family is her family and she’s always willing to step up too. With everybody having such hard times right now, financially and emotionally, we need to show our support and our love for each other,” Donald said.

We heard from family and friends that Eriya’s father hadn’t slept since Friday. He was finally able to catch up on some rest. Both of her parents are heartbroken.

“It broke my heart, and it still breaks my heart because as a mom, I can’t imagine going through that. For the boys who look at her as their little sister, it breaks my heart that I can’t take away their pain,” Donald said.

Ruiz played kickball with Corpus Christi United Little Miss Kickball Team’s Junior Division. According to their Facebook page, she was a first-year teenage player on their Blue Angels team. The team said she will be remembered as a player with a lot of heart and hustle.

CCPD said this is an ongoing investigation, so they cannot comment on the identity of the suspect.

“An attorney for the juvenile was in contact with the officers and made arrangements for the juvenile to turn himself in. The juvenile was taken into custody and then transported to the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center,” CCPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Collier said.

S.O.S Nutrispot is located at 6062 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, TX. It’s open from 6:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M Friday and 8:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M Saturday. Those who would like to donate can make contributions there.

