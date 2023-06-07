Man seeking communities’ help in finding living kidney donor

By Tyler Boronski

Click here for updates on this story

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WPTZ) — A Plattsburgh man is seeking the communities’ help as he’s in need of a living kidney donor transplant.

Jim Morgan, 59 years old, has been surviving on dialysis since June 2022.

Morgan lived an active lifestyle — such as driving race cars, being a professional bull rider, and serving our country in the Army.

However because of his current situation, these days Morgan has been forced to stay much closer to home, spending a majority of his time on his couch.

“I don’t know from one day to the next if I’m going to be nauseated, sick, feeling like I have the flu all day, or am I going to be able to get up and have at it outside?” Morgan said. “There’s just no rhyme or reason so it’s hard to make a plan of tomorrow that I’m going to do ‘X,Y, and Z’. I’ve gone from very healthy to being sick.”

Jen Benson can relate. She had a kidney transplant what will be 8 years ago this August. Since then, she started her business The Transplant Journey that helps guide people like Jim through the process.

“‘Guys, all I want to do is sleep and I can’t remember anything.’ That’s the unfortunate tale that dialysis plays,” Benson said. “It’s really crucial that we find Jim a donor as soon as possible so we don’t have to see him suffer for any longer than he has to.”

Morgan said he knows asking for a living kidney donor is a big ask, but he’s keeping the faith that the right person will appear.

“It’s going to work,” Morgan said. “We’re going to get a kidney from somebody out there. We just don’t know who that is.”

David Krissman started The Great Social Experiment to help people like Jim tell their story.

The website also provides a forum where people can fill out if interested in seeing if they’re an eligible donor.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.