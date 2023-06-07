Veteran fights to keep disability benefits as VA threatens recoupment

By Zac Summers

MONROE, Georgia (WANF) — A local veteran is in a desperate fight to keep, at least, a portion of his disability benefits.

When Oriel Isles received $40,000 in separation pay in July 2018, he thought it was a parting gift for his 10 years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. The 37-year-old, who was awarded the Purple Heart, was honorably discharged following injuries he suffered while in combat in Afghanistan.

“I wasn’t able to pick up the next rank of staff sergeant with the PTSD, TBI, and various wounds that became of myself while I was in the service,” Isles explained.

In 2019, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) approved Isles’ disability compensation, totaling $4300 a month. However, last year he learned that he would have to pay back the separation payment in full – and the money would be recouped from his disability benefits.

“They’re taking all of it,” Isles said. “They’re not just taking a decent amount; they’re taking all of my disability compensation.”

The married father of three is stressed over what the loss of $4300 each month, through the end of the year, will mean for his family. He said he submitted a hardship appeal and asked to be put on a repayment plan but was recently denied.

“You’re taking someone’s livelihood away,” said Isles, who is unable to work due to his injuries. “There’s no humanity in that. I don’t want to be a homeless vet. I don’t want to put my family in this predicament.”

Atlanta News First reached out to VA on Isles’ behalf. A spokesperson called his situation “unfortunate” but explained that the “VA is prohibited by law to pay compensation to a veteran who also received certain separation benefits from the DoD until the separation amount is recouped.”

This is to avoid duplication of benefit payments for the same service, the spokesperson added.

“For separation pay received after September 30, 1996, VA will withhold the amount the military paid him minus the amount of federal income tax withheld. This letter also notified him that once this amount is recouped, he would begin receiving his full VA compensation.”

Isles said had he known he would have to repay the separation payment, he would have never taken it. He recently started an online fundraiser to help cover expenses.

“This is one of those crazy issues that nobody knows about,” Isles said. “All I can do is pray and hope that somebody listens. Just have a heart”

Following our inquiry to the VA, Isles said the agency contacted him. A “higher-level reviewer” is now taking a new look at his case. He’s scheduled to have a conference call with the VA on Wednesday.

