Woman’s ‘momma bear’ photos, videos show decade of cubs

By Janice Limon

PICKENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina woman is giving a peek into her relationship with a “momma bear” that she says she’s recorded in photos and videos for about a decade.

Susie, who did not want to give her last name, said her family’s property in Pickens County adjoins to a wildlife area, and judging from the images she’s recorded momma bear considers it her property, too.

The most recent video shows the adult female nursing her three cubs under a tree in her backyard.

“I took the video from our sunroom, zooming in with my cell phone,” Susie said.

She said the video was taken on May 20 and “momma bear and kids” stayed in her yard for about an hour and a half.

“When she brings her family to our home, she will often take a long nap in the shade in the woods while her cubs climb trees, romp and wrestle in the backyard,” Susie said.

She claims this particular bear has been visiting her home for about a decade.

“These three cubs bring the count (of offspring) up to at least 10 cubs that we’ve had the privilege of watching her raise,” Susie said.

Susie says the photos on her phone of the mothering bear go back to 2017, “but she’s been coming around much longer than that.”

She chronicled the years from her photos and videos like this:

In 2017-2018, she raised 1 cub In 2019-2020, she raised 2 cubs In 2021-2022, momma raised quadruplets

“And these triplets are her latest batch, probably born in January,” Susie said.

Susie said she has learned several lessons from the bear and her cubs through the years, some of them more painful than others.

“After she booted those two cubs out on their own in 2020, I was outside one evening, and could hear the cubs crying for her,” she said. “It was utterly heartbreaking to hear them bellowing for her. I pray those cubs have fared well since.”

She’s also learned that they have to take down their bird feeders when momma and the cubs come around, “or they will tear up the feeders to access the birdseed,” she said.

Susie says her house is evidently in momma’s regular territory, because she comes by every few days with the family, often lingering in the backyard.

“Of course, we never know when she’ll show up, but when she does, if we’re outside–as my hubby was over Labor Day weekend when he was painting the house–we simply come inside until she and the kids mosey on,” she said.

“I have to admit, it’s been awfully cute to watch the cubs rock on our deck rocking chairs and play on our deck lounge chairs,” she said.

Susie said she and her husband have had some close encounters with the momma bear over the years, and have a healthy respect for her.

“She will charge if she believes we’re too close to the cubs,” she said.

Still, she describes the relationship she and her husband have with the bear:

“This bear is such a good momma, and she’s been visiting our yard for so long, that we consider her and her family as almost a part of our family. In no way do we regard her or her cubs as pets (she could take us out with one swipe of her paw), but I worry about their safety and regularly keep momma and her cubs in my prayers.”

